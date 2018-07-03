DHE Odisha releases first merit list for plus three admissions; check at samsodisha.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha has released the first round selection merit list for DHE for plus three admissions on the official website samsodisha.gov.in.

The application process for the DHE plus three admissions began through a Common Application Form (CAF) from 12 June, 2018, and ended on 26 June, 2018. The new session will begin from 16 July this year.

The admission of applicants selected in the first merit list will be done from 4 to 7 July. The second merit list will be released on 11 July 2018 at 11 am. DHE received 2,14,859 applications for plus three admissions this year.

Here are the steps to check the merit list:

- Go to the official website: samsodisha.gov.in

- Click on 'Degree +3' and then on 'merit list'

- Enter the required details

- Take a print out for future reference

DHE Odisha had released the first merit list for Class 11 on 29 June at the official website.