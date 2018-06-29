DHE Odisha releases first merit list for Class 11; check list at samsodisha.gov.in

The first merit list for Class 11 has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha at 11 am on Friday on their official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Students who have passed their Class 10 or Matric examinations and had applied for seats in arts, commerce and science streams can check the merit list on the official website of School and Mass Education Department, Odisha (Student Academic Management System).

As per DHE reports, the first phase admission will be done between 2 July and 5 July.

Steps to check the list

- Log in to the website- samsodisha.gov.in

- Click on the link- “Higher Secondary School/Junior” under School and Mass Education tab

- Enter registration number, password and date of birth

- The allotment result and rank list will be displayed

Important dates

- Declaration of rank list: 29 July

- 1st phase of counselling: 02-05 August

- 2nd merit list declaration date: 10 August

- 2nd phase of counselling: 11-12 August

- Commencement of courses: 12 August

Meanwhile, the process of filling up of application forms began from 1 June. The last date for filling the form was 17 June. But, it was extended till 22 June due to festivals like Rajo Sankranti and Eid-Ui-Fitr on 15 and 16 June respectively. Around 4,41,306 students had registered their names for admission into about 2000 Plus Two junior colleges across Odisha, according to The Financial Express.