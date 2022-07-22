Dhan Wapsi: Karnataka minister says Congressmen must return 'all they made in the name of Gandhi, Nehru'
'We have earned enough for three-four generations in the name of Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,' Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar said on Thursday
Bengaluru: A day after Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar said party leaders have "made enough" in the name of Nehru-Gandhis "to last us for next three to four generations," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday called Kumar's statement "serious," adding that every Congressman should analyse themselves and "hand over whatever they made in name of Gandhi, Nehru".
"We have earned enough for three-four generations in the name of Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Now time to sacrifice has come. If we are not ready to repay those debts, I am afraid the food we eat will be infested with worms," Ramesh Kumar said at the Congress party's protest held in Bengaluru as party chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding a money laundering case.
When asked about his statement, Araga Jnanendra said, "We have a lot of respect for Ramesh Kumar. His statement is serious and every Congressman should analyse themselves, hand over whatever they made in name of Gandhi, Nehru. It belongs to people and must be returned."
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Sonia Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.
The questioning began around 12:30 pm. The Congress president left the ED office along with her daughter around 2.30 pm. She has been summoned again on 25 July.
Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including the CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the over 1-km stretch between her residence and the ED office.
