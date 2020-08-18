DGE Tamil Nadu releases scanned answer sheets of Class 12 exam on dge.tn.gov.in; applications for re-evaluation open

The Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12, board exam results 2020 were declared on 16 July and the overall pass percentage stood at 92.34 percent

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the scanned copy of Class 12 examination answer sheets on its website - dge.tn.gov.in. Students who had applied for a copy of their answer scripts can download it from the website.

The Tamil Nadu HSC or Class 12, board exam results 2020 were declared on 16 July. The overall pass percentage in the exam stood at 92.34 percent. A total of 7,79,931 students had appeared for the exam out of which of 7,20,209 have passed.

The pass percentage among government schools stood at 85.94 percent against 98.7 percent in private schools.

Here's the direct link to check the scanned copy of TN Board Class 12 answer sheets.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, to ensure transparency in the evaluation process, the directorate asked the students to send applications if they want to obtain the scanned copies of their answer sheets.

For candidates who are not satisfied with their score, DGE Tamil Nadu has also opened a window to apply for re-totaling and revaluation.

For the process of re-totaling, students will have to pay Rs 205 each, and Rs 305 for Biology.

The discrepancies that will be considered in re-totaling include total mistake in marks, answer valued but marks not awarded, marks awarded but no posted in the front page, unvalued answers, and difference in marks between answer sheets and provisional mark sheet.

A report by India.com said that apart from online, students can also get the answer sheets from their respective schools or through the exam centres where they took the test.

For re-totaling and re-evaluation, students can also approach their district school education office and apply between 21 and 25 August.

Here is the direct link to apply for re-totaling/ revaluation.