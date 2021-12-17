'Development of Kashi can be roadmap for entire country': Narendra Modi inaugurates mayors' conference in Varanasi

As many as 120 mayors from various states participated in the conference whose theme is 'New Urban India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the All India Mayors' Conference in Varanasi via video conferencing.

As many as 120 mayors from various states are participating in the conference whose theme is 'New Urban India'.

Ahead of the conference, the Prime Minister's Office had said that it has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas.

Addressing the mayors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, said that India needs evolution and not revolution and emphasised the need to preserve heritage buildings while moving towards technological upgradation.

“We should believe in evolution. India does not need revolution today. We don't need to demolish our heritage buildings and reconstruct them rather we need to rejuvenate them and move towards technological upgradation. I want all the Mayors to take an initiative to bring their city to the top of the cleanest city list."

The prime minister asserted that this programme in Kashi is very essential for the growth of Indian cities.

"I believe that all the mayors present here have left no stones unturned for the bright future and development of their cities. This program in Kashi is very important for the growth of cities in India," Modi said.

"Development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in the country. The majority of our cities are traditional cities. Their development has also been in a traditional way. We can learn from such places about how local skills and products can be the identity of that city," the prime minister added.

The Prime Minister further suggested starting beautification competitions in cities to promote cleanliness and beautification across the country.

"Can we start a ward beautification competition in every city? This will promote a feeling of cleanliness and beautification across the country. Every city needs to set-up its own jury," said PM Modi.

"Most of the cities in our country are traditional cities, developed in a traditional way. In this era of modernisation, the antiquity of these cities is equally important," added the prime minister.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri participated via video-conferencing while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was physically present at the conference.

The Conference has been organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country are participating in the conference.

