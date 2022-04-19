Development initiatives at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat's Banaskantha will empower farmers, boost rural economy: PM Modi

At the inauguration event of the state-of-the-art dairy dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul PM Modi said, the dairy has proved how other resources can increase the income of local farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art dairy dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat's Banaskantha. He also laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, "The development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers and boost the rural economy. We can experience here how cooperative movement can give strength to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign."

PM Modi said the new dairy complex and potato processing plant in Diyodar will play an important role in the expansion of the dairy sector. "Banas Dairy has proved how other resources can increase the income of local farmers," he added.

According to Banas Dairy's chairman Shankar Chaudhary, the newly-built campus is spread over 151 acres and has been set up at a cost of nearly Rs 600 crore. The new dairy plant will have a processing capacity of 30 lakh litres per day (LLPD) of milk, produce 80 tonnes of butter, 1 LLPD ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (khoya) and six tonnes of chocolate a day.

Talking about the production of milk in India, PM Modi said the country produces milk worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore per year and is world topper in milk production. "Today Biggest beneficiaries of Dairy sector is our small farmers," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the developments in Gujarat and said each person of the state is proud of them. "I visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra yesterday (Monday); the use of technology there is impressive. I urge education departments from other states to visit this centre," he added.

PM Modi said Vidya Samiksha Kendra is becoming a force for shaping the future of the children of Gujarat and the future generations of the country.

PM Modi on three-day Gujarat visit starting Monday

The Prime Minister also said that the inauguration of the Bio-CNG plant and the foundation stone of four Gobar Gas Plants, on Tuesday, are going to help the government's campaign of 'Kachra Se Kanchan'.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the dairy and said that it is a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. Sharing glimpses of his visit to Dairy in 2016 on Twitter, PM Modi said, "I am delighted to be visiting Banas Dairy yet again. I last visited the Dairy in 2016. At that time a series of products of the Dairy was launched. I also visited the Dairy in 2013."

I am delighted to be visiting @banasdairy1969 yet again. I had last visited the Dairy in 2016. That time a series of products of the Dairy were launched. I had also visited the Dairy in 2013. Here are glimpses from both programmes. pic.twitter.com/J8xlTPHT6e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2022

In the last several years, the @banasdairy1969 has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. I am particularly proud of the Dairy’s innovative zeal which is seen in their various products. Their continued focus on honey is also laudatory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2022

In another tweet, he said, "I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hardwork and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see."

I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hardwork and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat. He reached the state on Monday, 18 April.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.