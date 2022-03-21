Desi Mom uses vodka bottle to store oil for devotional rituals; social media users can’t keep calm

The image posted on Twitter showed that the bottle was placed among other traditional things including lamps, wicks and betel nuts

When it comes to reusing old bottles, boxes or items, Desi moms have the most unique ideas up their sleeves. Recently an incident of a mother using a vodka bottle to store devotional oils went viral and triggered a laugh riot online.

A Twitter user named Sagar took to his social media handle and posted an image of the bottle. According to his post, his mother used a vodka bottle to store oil for devotional rituals. The image posted on Twitter showed that the bottle was placed among other traditional things including lamps, wicks and betel nuts.

“In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarrassed thoroughly,” Sagar captioned his post. Check out the post here:

In a pooja attended by a dozen family members, my Mother made sure I am embarassed thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/FtX3j1NPDk — Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 17, 2022

Since the photo was posted, social media users have expressed themselves with laughter emojis. There were many who agreed to their mothers being particular about reusing everything, while few shared some similar incidents from their life as well. One user said his mother told him to keep a bottle of Cabo white rum and use it as a vase. He also shared a picture of it.

Some users also raised objections to the post and argued that Sagar was insulting his mother by posting about the incident. The user replied that he had not done any such thing, adding that his his mother was aware of his 'habits'.

Where did I blame her or ridiculed her my friend, she knows of my habits and she did it on purpose is what the post says. Don't read too much. — Sagar (@sssaaagar) March 18, 2022

This is not the first time that a desi mom has won the internet. Last year, a video of an Indian mother ridiculing her daughter for her expensive Gucci belt went viral online.

What are your thoughts on this hilarious photo?

