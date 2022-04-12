Deoghar ropeway accident: Rescue operations resume; efforts on to safely bring out seven still stuck in two cable cars

Rescue operations resumed at 5 am on Tuesday morning and since then, seven people have been pulled out of stranded cabin cars of ropeway with the help of helicopter

In Deoghar district of Jharkhand, rescue operations resumed on Tuesday to safely bring out seven people who are still stuck in the two remaining cable cars at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. On Sunday, cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other after a malfunction in the system. The cabin cars were stuck thousands of feet above ground, hurtling against each other.

Rescue operations resumed at 5 am on Tuesday morning and since then, seven people have been pulled out of stranded cabin cars of ropeway with the help of helicopter.

"Rescue operation continues. By afternoon, we are expecting to rescue everyone with civilians in priority," news agency ANI Ashwani Nayyar, rescue team in-charge, as saying.

Three people were died and several others were injured in the incident. The rescue operations were halted on Monday when a man (among three dead), who was being rescued from the site, slipped from the chopper and fell to his death.

Sources said the rescue operation is not so easy, especially because of the ropeway wire, the helicopter is having trouble reaching the cabin. Army personnel are resorting to nylon ropes to rescue the people trapped in the cabin. After safely bringing down the people trapped in the ropeway, medical checkup is being done and food and water were provided to them.

#WATCH | Ropeway accident in Deoghar, Jharkhand: Rescue operation resumes. 7 more people rescued, as per DC Deoghar (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/MXwBJC5Omz — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

On Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the State has sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, and commandos. Indian Air Force (IAF) officials on Monday said that two Mi-17 helicopters were involved in rescue operations in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. As per reports, a total of 22 people were trapped in mid-air in a row of ropeway cable cars for nearly 24 hours after the incident.

Rescue operations underway by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel alongwith sister organizations at Trikut Ropeway, #Deoghar. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/516IQvtE87 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 11, 2022

Mahesh Mahto, GM of Damodar Ropeway and Construction Limited, said among those trapped included a Garud commando who was involved in the rescue operation.

Mahto further said the stranded people were being contact on their phone. However, poor network and connectivity were a problem in the area that has also hampered the rescue operations.

Jharkhand Tourism says Trikut ropeway is India’s highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. Situated around 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple, the ropeway is around 766-metres-long, while the hill is 392-metres-high. There are 25 cabins in the ropeway and four people can sit in each cabin. The ropeway manager and other employees fled the spot after the incident.

