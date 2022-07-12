Deoghar Airport: From jobs for youth to aviation services, 5 ways it will boost Indian economy

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports. He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity

Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand and laid foundation stones of several developmental projects worth Rs 16,835 crore. The Deoghar Airport is the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi and is built at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

The Deoghar International Airport will provide employment to youth, especially locals, and will also boost the country's economy as well as give impetus to regional tourism.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports. He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

5 ways Deoghar Airport will boost Indian economy

Economic development:

According to sources is the Ministry of Civil Aviation, every Rs 100 spent will give a return of Rs 325 to the country's economy. Every one job created will result in the creation of 6.1 more indirect jobs.

Impetus to tourism:

The Deoghar Airport will not just boost regional connectivity and tourism, but will also open avenues for many sub-sectors resulting in job creation, particularly for local youth.

This second international airport in Jharkhand has been aimed at facilitating easy access to the famous Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

"One will get the good fortune of darshan and worship at Baba Baidyanath Temple in the holy city of Deoghar, just before the beginning of the holy month of Shravan," PM Modi said in a tweet earlier, adding that the Deoghar Airport will make the journey of Babadham easier for the devotees, as well as boost the tourism of Jharkhand.

Growth of aviation sector:

The Deoghar Airport will lead to a favourable growth in the aviation sector. Airlines and helicopter services will be enhance and will also give boost to maintenance and security services.

More people will be employed for ground and cargo handling facilities, maintenance repairs and overhauling services general aviation and aerospace manufacturing. This will give the opportunity to people to attain aviation education and develop their skills.

Green terminal:

The Deoghar Airport promises to have green terminal with double insulated roofing system and canopies for energy saving.

The Jharkhand's new airport has LED lighting, Low heat gain glazing and double skinned insulated wall panel.

Using natural energy:

According in sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Deoghar International Airport has rain water harvesting facility along with sewage treatment plant. A solar power plant of 380 KWp has been commissioned and work is underway for capacity addition of 600 KWp.

The Deoghar Airport is spread across 650 acres and has a 2500-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway, capable of handling both Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 types of aircraft.

The Jharkhand's second airport is fully-equipped with an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, an apron for two Airbus A320s, taxiways, an isolation bay and modern facilities including 24-hour medical assistance for passengers.

Also, the terminal building of the Deoghar Airport has six check-in counters and two arrival belts with a peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers.

