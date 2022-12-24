Dense fog likely to engulf North India till Dec 27 as temperatures dip across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR
Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana with the Union Territory of Chandigarh turning out to be the coldest place in the region-- recording this season's lowest at 2.8 degrees Celsius
New Delhi: Dense fog engulfed national capital Delhi on Saturday reducing visibility and affecting vehicular traffic as well as movement of trains. Temperatures across northern India plummeted with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that thick fog is expected over most of the north, including Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states till December 27.
“Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP, and adjoining eastern India,” the IMD said.
Blanket of fog over Delhi-NCR
A layer of fog was observed over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi on Saturday. Another layer was seen over some parts of Bihar.
According to the IMD “very dense fog” is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is “dense”, 201 and 500 “moderate”, and 501 and 1,000 “shallow”.
The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, recorded Delhi’s minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Today, Fog layer seen over mainly over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi and other regions like Uttar Pradesh are free from dense layer of fog. Another layer is seen over some parts of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/NPwi8LJyy7
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 24, 2022
Dip in temperatures
Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana with the Union Territory of Chandigarh turning out to be the coldest place in the region-- recording this season's lowest at 2.8 degrees Celsius.
Punjab’s Bathinda recorded its lowest so far at 3.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. Amritsar recorded its low at 6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Faridkot experienced cold weather conditions at 5.9, 4.8, 7.7, 4.9 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the Meteorological Department.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded its low at 4.6 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures in Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.8, 5, 3.2, 5.2, 5.8 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Trains delayed due to fog
A total of 14 trains were running late by one-and-half to three and half hours, railway officials said. At 5:30 am, visibility was 100 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarganj, Delhi’s main weather stations. Among other cities, it was 25 metres at Patiala (Punjab) and Ganganagar (Rajasthan), and 50 metres at Churu.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
DU Admissions 2022: Application process begins for Special Spot Allocation Round, check steps here
The online registration process will close on 20 December 2022 at 11:59 pm. The declaration of the special spot allocation list will be issued on 22 December
Delhi govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs
Under the policy, the transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags
Delhi Acid Attack: DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid
A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked with acid on Wednesday by two bike-borne youths in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden area. The girl is currently in the Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital