Since winter has arrived in India, disruption in flight operations has been reported from a number of major cities, especially in Delhi and other northern regions. Dense fog is affecting visibility, resulting in delays and cancellations of flights and a lot of hassle for passengers. The matter got worse during Christmas week as tourists had to face trouble with flight departures at the Delhi airport. Amid this scenario, travellers who are not aware of the cancellation policy, are worried about getting a refund for their ticket. However, everything regarding the matter has been clarified in the rule book regarding the rights of passengers flying within the country, released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2019.

DGCA regulations for cancelled flights:

If a flight is delayed by more than six hours, the airline is required to notify passengers of the revised timing at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time. They are further mandated to provide them with a choice between a full refund and a replacement flight. Additionally, if a flight departs between 8 pm and 3 am and is delayed for more than six hours, customers should be allowed a complimentary stay.

The traveller will be provided with free hotel accommodations in the instance of a delay of more than 24 hours.

Based on the “block time” (the period between the departure of a flight from the gates and arrival at the destination gates) of each flight, airlines must also offer meals and refreshments to passengers if delays last longer than a specific period of time. Here are the rules depending on different block times:

Customers have the right to refreshments if a flight has a block time of two and a half hours and is delayed by two hours or more.

For flights with a block time from two and a half to five hours, the delay must be at least three hours long in order for the passenger to be entitled to refreshments.

If a flight does not fit into any of these two categories, the delay must last for more than four hours in order for the airline to provide refreshments.

Airlines are required to notify customers of the cancellation at least two weeks prior to the departure time. They should also give passengers a refund or arrange another flight at the same time. The airline company must compensate the passenger with remuneration ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 if they fail to warn them at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time. The same applies if a passenger misses a connecting flight registered on the same ticket, following a delay in the previous flight.

Claiming process:

Customers can request reimbursement by bringing up the issue with the airline’s nodal officer. In the case of cash payment, the refund must be done immediately, while individuals who have paid via credit card should wait for seven days for the amount to be credited to their account.

Passengers must upload all essential documentation when making their claims to prevent any complications in the process. The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s AirSewa portal offers a method for online reporting and tracking of complaints regarding airports, flights, and other aviation-related issues. Thus, customers can track their issues easily by registering on the portal.

