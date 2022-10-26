Dengue patient in Prayagraj hospital given 'poorly preserved' platelets, not 'mosambi juice': UP official reveals

Lucknow: Days after a dengue patient died in a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj as he was allegedly transfused “mosambi juice” instead of blood platelets, a more shocking revelation came to fore on Wednesday with a senior government official saying that the man was given “poorly preserved” platelets.

There have been widespread outrage after the death of 32-year-old Pradeep Pandey who was suffering from dengue and allegedly given ‘mosambi’ or sweet lime juice in a bag marked as ‘plasma’ at the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj.

Not ‘mosambi juice’ but ‘poorly preserved’ platelets

As per report by NDTV, District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Sanjay Khatri today said that they had found that the dengue patient had been give a packet of “poorly preserved” platelets.

He further said that a three-member team was constituted to probe the incident and they found that the patient had been given “poorly preserved” platelets. “We are taking action based on this information,” he added.

Patient’s health deteriorated after transfusion from one of the bags, claims family

The family of the patient claimed that the health condition of Pradeep Pandey deteriorated after the hospital intravenously gave him “mosambi juice” from one of the bags instead of blood platelets.

He was soon shifted to a second private hospital, where he died, the family claimed. They also alleged that the doctors in the other hospital told them the ‘platelet’ bag was fake and actually was a mix of chemicals and “mosambi” juice.

Prayagraj hospital gets demolition notice

The Global Hospital which allegedly transfused “mosambi juice” instead of blood platelets to the dengue patient, resulting to his death has been served notice by the Prayagraj Development Authority to vacate the building by October 28.

The civic authority has termed the building as “illegally constructed” and the hospital is now likely to be bulldozed.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured strict action against the hospital if they are found guilty.

“Taking cognizance of the viral video of Jhalwa-based Global Hospital offering ‘Mausambi’ juice to a dengue patient in place of platelets in the district Prayagraj, the hospital has been immediately sealed and the platelets packet has been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital,” Pathak tweeted in Hindi earlier.

Hospital blames patient’s attendants

The owner of the hospital, Saurabh Mishra, however, claimed that the platelets were brought by the attendants of the patient.

“The attendants were given the slip to bring platelets. They brought five units of platelets in the evening. When three units were used, there was a reaction on the patient, we stopped the transfusion,” Mishra said.

He further said that the platelets that were brought by the attendants of the patient belonged to the SRN Blood Bank. “The hospital has no responsibility for it,” Mishra said.

“We do not test the platelets that the attendants bring. How is the hospital responsible if the attendants fetch the wrong platelets? It should be the responsibility of the attendants to ascertain whether they are authentic,” the hospital owner said.

“We had referred the patient to a higher centre after the attendants requested to do so following the deterioration in the health of the patient. The patient had not died here, the death happened two days later in another hospital,” Mishra said.

With inputs from agencies

