‘Demolish all illegal resorts in Uttarakhand’: Pushkar Singh Dhami in aftermath of Ankita Bhandari’s murder

New Delhi: In a severe crackdown against all illegal resorts operating in the hill-state of Uttarakhand, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all district magistrates to take action and seal any such resort that has not followed norms in the aftermath of Ankita Bhandari’s murder.

“Directed all DMs to take action against all resorts that have been constructed illegally. Action has already been taken against the resort of accused. Forensic and other tests will take place there, so sealing is being done. But action will continue, the Uttarakhand CM told news agency ANI on Saturday.

A demolition drive is underway at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by a senior BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya, who is allegedly the prime accused in the murder of the 19-year-old receptionist, who had been missing for a while.

To expedite the investigation, the Uttarakhand administration has set up a Special Investigation Team. “We’ve constituted a SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused, it’ll investigate the matter. No accused will be spared, whoever they may be,” Dhami said as news of the crime spread across the state.

#WATCH | “Ankita’s body recovered. We’ve constituted an SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused, it’ll investigate the matter. No accused will be spared, whoever they may be,” says Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami on #AnkitaBhandari murder case pic.twitter.com/bOpRFrc5lW — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

The body of young woman was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

The order from the CMO came after locals vandalised the resort following the discovery of the body. Three employees of the resort, including the owner Pulkit Arya have been arrested for the crime.

According to the local police, the accused have confessed to the crime. They pushed her into the canal after a dispute and she drowned, they said.

