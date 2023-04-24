Delivery agent 'beaten' to death in central Delhi for 'obstructing' road

New Delhi: A 39-year-old delivery worker lost his life to a suspected road rage incident in Central Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar area on early Sunday morning.

The deceased has been named as Pankaj Thakur, who worked as a shop assistant and occasionally delivered groceries, according to the cops.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 11:30 at night when Thakur reportedly got indulged in a conversation with two men Manish Kumar, 19, and Lalchand, 20, who were in a taxi, returning allegedly from a party.

Eyewitness accounts say the two men asked Thakur for a pass while being sitting in the car. However, this ensued a brawl in which the two men pushed Thakur to the ground and started beating him up repeatedly.

“They argued over the space. Kumar and Lalchand got out of the cab and asked Thakur to leave. When he sat on his motorcycle, they pushed him off it and thrashed him,” a senior official said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Both accused fled the spot after leaving the victim bleeding. A PCR call was made close to midnight and the police found Thakur’s body on the road and rushed it to the nearby hospital where he was found dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain said the accused involved in the incident were identified and arrested on the basis of local intelligence and by the analysis of CCTV camera footage.

The police also said that Manish Kumar was found to be involved in two other criminal cases.

“On the basis of inspection of the crime scene, local intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage, Manish and Lalchand were arrested,” DCP Sanjay Jain said.

The police further said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Every year, approximately 1.5 lakh people die on Indian roads, which translate, on an average, into 1130 accidents and 422 deaths every day or 47 accidents and 18 deaths every hour.

New Delhi saw over 3000 road rage related incidents in which 3545 people were affected in 2021.

