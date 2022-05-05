Delimitation Commission signs final order for Jammu and Kashmir
On Independence Day in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said elections would be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the delimitation process in the Union Territory was over
Srinagar: Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir has signed the final order for restructuring of assembly seats in the Union Territory.
The Delimitation Commission was constituted in March 2020. For Assembly elections to be held in the newly formed UT, delimitation of seats will be necessary. The bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh took place in August 2019.
The Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprises chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and deputy election commissioner Chander Bhushan Kumar, state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma and chief electoral officer Hridesh Kumar as its ex-officio members.
