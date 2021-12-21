Delimitation Commission proposes six more assembly seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir: What the panel is, why it was formed

The delimitation commission is headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra Sharma and State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma

The Delimitation Commission tasked with redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir has proposed increasing assembly seats in Jammu region by six to 43 and in Kashmir region from 46 to 47. While BJP said the proposals have been made after due diligence, National Conference termed them "unacceptable". Some other parties in Jammu and Kashmir has also opposed the proposals.

The Delimitation Commission also proposed reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes and seven seats for Scheduled Castes in the Union Territory.

About the Delimitation Commission

The delimitation commission is headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra Sharma and State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma. In the absence of the Legislative Assembly, National Conference and BJP Lok Sabha members were nominated as associate members of the Delimitation Commission but did not have any voting rights. When was it formed? The commission was formed on 6 March last year for a period of one year. As members could not visit Jammu and Kashmir within this period, the Centre extended its term for another year till 5 March, 2022.

The commission was formed on 6 March last year for a period of one year. As members could not visit Jammu and Kashmir within this period, the Centre extended its term for another year till 5 March, 2022. What basis will be used for redrawing constituencies? There will be four basic tenets for the delimiting constituencies - physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience, sources told News18.

There will be four basic tenets for the delimiting constituencies - physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience, sources told News18. Which states saw the Delimitation Commission redrawing its constituencies? The panel was also set up last year to demarcate the new boundaries of electoral constituencies in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

The NC had boycotted the commission, saying it had challenged the J&K Reorganisation Act before the court, but changed its decision following an all-party meet organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 June. The People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration has called for the restoration of statehood after the delimitation process.

How will delimitation be carried out?

The Delimitation Commission was constituted under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, according to which the seats in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be increased from 107 to 114, including 24 seats which are reserved for Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) while the election will be held for 90 seats.

Before the change in status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the erstwhile state had 111 seats, including 24 reserved for PoK, and elections were held for 87 seats. In the previous Assembly, Kashmir had 46 seats, Jammu 37, and Ladakh four. After Ladakh was made a union territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was left with 83 seats.

Why has the delimitation timeline gained significance?

During a meeting 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Modi had said the delimitation exercise has to happen quickly so that polls can be held to install an elected government in the Union Territory that will give strength to its development trajectory. The process of delimitation is expected to be completed by March next year.

The delimitation, therefore, has attained an urgency amid indications that the Centre is keen to hold early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. There is speculation that the polls could be held in the next six to nine months.

When was delimitation last carried out in Jammu and Kashmir?

Delimitation was last held in 1994 when President’s Rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. Seats of the erstwhile state Assembly were raised from 76 to 87, with Jammu region’s seats being raised from 32 to 37, Kashmir’s from 42 to 46, and Ladakh’s from two to four.

What will happen now?

Once associate members' suggestions are considered, the reworked draft delimitation proposal will be placed in the public domain for objections. Public hearings may be held by the panel in Jammu and Srinagar, followed by the final delimitation award.

