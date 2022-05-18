Delhi's three civic bodies to be merged into a single municipal corporation on 22 May: Centre

Through the MCD act, the Centre proposed to appoint a Special officer who will essentially discharge the functions of the elected wing of councilors in the interim till the first meeting of the new corporation is held

New Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 to unify all the three municipal corporations of Delhi– North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation– into one entity will come into force on May 22.

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification mentions the declaration.

With the move, the three present municipal corporations of Delhi will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi from May 22.

The move comes almost one month after the Rajya Sabha on April 5 passed with a voice vote the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.