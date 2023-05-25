Delhi's ex-health minister Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar jail bathroom, hospitalised
It was the second time in a week AAP leader Satyendar Jain had to be rushed to hospital after her complaint about his health
Delhi’s former health minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital on Thursday morning after he felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom at Tihar Jail.
A report by India Today mentioned the DG, Tihar jail stating that Jain lodged at cell number 7 on the prison premises fell down inside the washroom around 6 am on Thursday.
News agency ANI quoted Tihar Jail administration saying that Jain has suffered minor injuries and has been brought for a checkup.
This was the second time in a week Jain had to be rushed to hospital after her complaint about his health. As per jail officials, the former health minister of Delhi was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday for a spinal injury that he had sustained earlier from another fall in the jail’s bathroom.
He was due to undergo a spinal surgery.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a photo on Twitter that purportedly showed a frail-looking Jain at the sitting on a chair at the hospital with a belt strapped around his waist, sparking concerns about his health.
The party claimed that Jain has lost nearly 35 kg since his arrest and has been suffering from sleep apnoea and needs a BiPAP machine while sleeping.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal wrote: “I pray to god for his better health. The people of Delhi are watching the arrogance and atrocities of the BJP. Even god will not forgive these oppressors. In this struggle, the people are with us and god is by our side. We are followers of Bhagat Singh and our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue.”
सत्येंद्र जैन जी के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
बीजेपी सरकार के इस अहंकार और ज़ुल्म को दिल्ली और देश के लोग अच्छे से देख रहे हैं। भगवान भी इन अत्याचारियों को कभी माफ़ नहीं करेंगे।
इस संघर्ष में जनता हमारे साथ है, ईश्वर हमारे साथ हैं, हम सरदार भगत… https://t.co/addONAMyig
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 22, 2023
On Saturday, Jain was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital where he had undergone several tests, including a CT scan and an MRI. His condition was stable, but he was kept under observation, a report by NDTV quoted hospital sources as saying.
Jain has been lodged in the jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorare in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.
With inputs from agencies
