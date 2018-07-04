Delhi's elected government, not L-G, has real power: Key points of Supreme Court verdict in AAP vs Centre case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously ruled that the elected government has the real power in Delhi, not the lieutenant-governor. In a majority decision by a five-judge bench, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra made a number of observations in the fight for power in Delhi between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre, represented by the lieutenant-governor.

Three of the five judges hearing the matter were of the opinion that the L-G cannot interfere in every decision of the elected government. The Supreme Court also emphasised that Delhi cannot have the powers of a full state — another demand of the AAP government. However, one of the key points the Supreme Court made in its judgment was that the lieutenant-governor is "bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Delhi".

Here are some of the key observations made by the Supreme Court:

- The majority verdict, which was backed by CJI Misra and justices AK Sikri and AM Khanwilkar, said the government in the National Capital Territory (NCT) should be allowed to make laws. "Executive powers should be exercised by the elected government," the bench said.

- The Supreme Court bench said that the Constitution of India mandates a "federal balance between the state and the Centre", and the "Centre shall not usurp powers on areas within the dominion of state".

- The judgment, read out by Misra, said: "L-G cannot act in a mechanical manner... The L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Delhi, subject to the provision to Article 239AA, to refer matters to the president. He cannot act independently... The Council of Ministers has to communicate its decision to the L-G, but this does not mean that it is bound by the L-G." All five judges of the bench agreed with this point.

- The Delhi government has the power over all areas, except land, police and public order. "The L-G can't interfere in every matter. He should interfere only in exceptional matters to balance the constitutional federal structure."

- "There is no space for anarchy and absolutism in our Constitution", and the L-G does not have to refer every matter to the President of India. " The L-G must remember it is the elected government that is answerable to the people. Governance will come to a standstill if every decision is referred to the president," Justice DY Chandrachud said.

- "The status of Delhi is sui generis, a class apart. The L-G is not in the same class as the governor of the state," the court said, in its interpretation of Article 239AA of the Constitution, which gives special status to Delhi as the NCT, stating that the region will be under the control of the lieutenant-governor. "While interpreting Article 239AA, the court has to further democratic values. In a democratic governance, the real power and substantive accountability is vested in elected representatives... The sovereignty of the people, the democratic way of governance and secularism is intrinsic to the Constitution. The basic structure imposes restrictions on the exercise of constituent power," Justice Chandrachud said.

- "Constitutional morality is the guiding force for all. Every decision of the government should get the prior consent of the L-G," Chandrachud said. But the court also observed that the L-G's consent was not mandatory in every matter. "The opinion and decision of the elected government has to be respected, but the Constitution does not provide that the L-G has to concur with all decisions of the government," Justice Ashok Bhushan observed.

Click here to follow the LIVE blog on the Supreme Court hearing on the Delhi-Centre power tussle