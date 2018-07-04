Football world cup 2018

Full text: Elected govt has real power, rules Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal-Centre power tussle in Delhi

India FP Staff Jul 04, 2018 13:07:23 IST

In a major win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday overturned the Delhi High Court order in a majority decision stating that the elected government has the real power in Delhi and not the lieutenant-governor. In its over-500-page judgment, a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra made several observations on the power tussle between the Kejriwal government in Delhi and L-G Anil Bajial, representing the Centre.

This is the full-text of the Supreme Court judgment on AAP-Centre tussle in Delhi.

Supreme Court verdict on AAP-Centre tussle (pages 1-235)

Supreme Court verdict on AAP-Centre tussle (pages 236-535)

Click here to follow LIVE updates on AAP-LG power struggle


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 13:07 PM

