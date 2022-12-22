The Ashram flyover in Delhi will be closed for 45 days from 25 December for the completion of its integration with the new extension and construction of a connecting road. The move is likely to result in huge traffic snarls in the area. The work to connect the Ashram flyover to the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway has been underway since 2020. The project is aimed at easing traffic at the busy Ashram intersection and facilitating a commute between Delhi and Noida.

Now, the extension project is nearing its completion and the Public Works Department (PWD) has received approval from the traffic police to close the flyover temporarily. After the major flyway will be closed, alternate routes are expected to experience heavy traffic jams, a report by The Times of India said.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and issued an advisory. “Due to the extension of the Ashram Flyover to the New DND Flyover, both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover road will remain closed for 45 days from 25.12.22. Traffic movement on the following stretches may be restricted/diverted. Please plan your commute accordingly,” the tweet read.

https://twitter.com/dtptraffic/status/1605788968418779137

To ensure that vehicular movement remains smooth, the traffic police have put certain conditions before the PWD while giving its nod for the closure. The report added that PWD will be required to shift the Taimur Nagar bus stand and install traffic lights at the Taimur Nagar T-point. It may construct a carriageway for vehicles heading to Sarai Kale Khan from CV Raman Nagar and also create no-parking zones.

In addition, the PWD has been told to set up boards and signages to inform the commuters about the changes. The police have also asked the PWD to bear the cost of any damage done to traffic signals or cables during the construction and ensure the deployment of trained marshals on the stretch.

As the flyover will be closed, the routes that remain open will be re-carpeted by the construction company and the central verges on the carriageway from Ashram to Sarai Kale Khan will be removed. The six-lane flyover is expected to end traffic congestion at Ashram Chowk, which is a major intersection of Ring Road and Mathura Road.

With this flyover, commuters will be able to bypass traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway. The total cost of the Ashram flyover is Rs 128.25 crore. While three of the six lanes of the ramp will be used by vehicles from south Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan and DND, the remaining ones will be for people going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi.

According to a PWD official, as quoted by TOI, the department will hold meetings with the Delhi Traffic Police in the coming days to discuss the traffic management plan. The official said that most of the suggestions given by the police have been already implemented and work is on for the closure of the flyover.

