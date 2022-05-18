Delhi's anti-encroachment drive: Arvind Kejriwal-led government seeks detailed report from MCD over bulldozer action since 1 April

There has been widespread anger in Delhi over the recent anti-encroachment drive carried out by the three BJP-led municipal corporations in several parts of the capital

The Delhi government has sought a detailed report from BJP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over bulldozer action and the demolition drive carried out in the national capital since 1 April. This comes hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the anti-encroachment drive in the city, describing them as "bulldozer politics".

There has been widespread anger in Delhi over the recent anti-encroachment drive carried out by the three BJP-led municipal corporations in several parts of the capital. It has also sparked a political slugfest and war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP in the city.

On Monday, Kejriwal broke his silence on Delhi's anti-encroachment drive and said that the MCD planned to carry out the "biggest destruction in independent India."

"The way BJP is destroying people's houses and shops in Delhi, it is not right. Bulldozers can run on the shops or houses of 63 lakh people. This will be the biggest destruction of independent India," the Delhi chief minister said.

He also claimed that the BJP planned to demolish all of Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

The Delhi chief minister had warned that the homes and shops of more than 6.3 million will be vulnerable under the parameters being applied. He also asked AAP MLAs to prepare to go to jail in order to protect people from the demolition drives.

"The BJP's bulldozer politics, its flagrant misuse of power and its 'dadagiri' and hooliganism will no longer be tolerated," Kejriwal said.

Also Read: Against encroachment but bulldozing won't be tolerated: Arvind Kejriwal on MCD action

The chief minister also emphasises that Delhi has expanded in a largely unplanned way over the last 75 years. "Over 80 per cent of the houses and properties can be termed as illegal or as encroachments. Does that mean more than 80 per cent of Delhi's constructions will be demolished?" Kejriwal asked.

Later in the day, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri replied to Kejriwal's charges.

"In Delhi, Rohingya, Bangladeshis and rioters will not be spared while the bona fide residents will not be harmed even if they live in unauthorised colonies or slums," Adesh Gupta had said.

Don't Miss: Anti-encroachment drive: BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of trying to 'scare, blackmail' people

In Delhi, encroachments and illegal constructions have been a problem for long. Also in 2018, a special task force looking into the issue had set a target for each of the three municipal corporations in the national capital to cover 100km in anti-encroachment drives every month.

Civic agencies have been routinely carrying out the demolition drives, however, in recent weeks, it has sparked a political controversy, especially after 20 April when the North MCD carried out demolition in Jahangirpuri, days after communal clashes in the area.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.