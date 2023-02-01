Delhi's airspace to get relief, new heliport set to come up in Gurgaon soon

New Delhi: Delhi’s neighbouring Gurgaon will soon have a heliport with six landing spots, terminal for hundred passengers, hangars and repair facilities.

Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the process to set up the heliport in Gurgaon’s sector 84 was in its final stages.

He was speaking after meeting officials from the Central Government Organisation Pawan Hans, Air India, State Aviation Department at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

The heliport is a part of Air India’s larger initiative to invest around Rs 35,000 crores in Haryana.

The heliport, which will provide a new option to Delhi’s airspace, is part of the state government’s efforts to facilitate better air connectivity between Haryana and its neighbouring states.

The state government wants to connect Hisar, Ambala and Karnal to cities across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, under the Union government’s regional connectivity scheme.

Primarily there is a plan to connect Hisar to Jaisalmer, Jaipur and Agra, and Ambala to Varanasi and Gorakhpur, under the RCS, Chautala said.

“The state is moving fast in the aviation sector and we are working on several schemes,” said Chautala, who also holds the civil aviation portfolio. “With the construction of this heliport, there will be a reduction in aviation traffic in Delhi and surrounding areas and Delhi’s air space will also get a new option.”

The heliport, which is to be built along the Dwarka Expressway, Chautala said will have a landing strip of “300 metres”.

“Apart from the night facility, other options were also discussed in the meeting to make this heliport operational 24×7,” he added.

Chautala also discussed with the directed of Air India Aviation Training Academy , Sunil Bhaskaran, the plans to start the airliner’s training schools in the state.

“We have suggested exploring with Guru Jambheshwar University (GJU) and Hisar Cluster for engineering training to start the training academy. We have also suggested opening of academies at Patli-Hajipur and ATL Sohna for pilot and cabin crew training”, he said.

“Air India will get back to us in a week”, he added.

