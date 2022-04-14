Delhi: Woman who jumped off Akshardham Metro Station succumbs to her injuries

The woman was rescued by CISF personnel who were present at the station on Thursday morning but she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later in the day

A young woman hailing from Punjab who jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform at Delhi Metro's Akshardham Station succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The incident happened on Thursday morning. The woman was rescued by CISF personnel present at the station but she died at the hospital later, NDTV reported.

What happened at the station

As soon as some passengers noticed the woman standing at the edge of platform no. 2 at around 7:30 am, CISF personnel rushed to the spot and tried to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap, a senior officer said.

A team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely, he said.

The woman, aged around 20-22 years, instantly jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there. She was then rushed to the hospital.

The woman hailed from Punjab and CISF officials said they have "unconfirmed" reports suggesting she could not hear and speak.

An amateur video of the incident was widely shared on social media. The Central Industrial Security Force provides a counter-terrorist cover to the rapid rail network running across the national capital region.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.