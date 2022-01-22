Delhi witnesses light rains in several parts as minimum temperature settles at 11.5°C

Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from 21 January, 2022 to 23 January, 2022, due to a Western Disturbance, the IMD said

Several parts of Delhi recorded light rain in the early hours of Saturday and the minimum temperature settled at 11.5 °C, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city has recorded 68 mm rainfall till 22 January, 2022, the highest since 1995, when 69.8 mm rainfall was received.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded 5 mm rainfall till 8 am on Saturday.

The weatherman has predicted thunderstorm with rain during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature likely to settle around 16°C.

According to a report from the Indian Express, strong winds and rainfall on Saturday are likely to bring an improvement in air quality. The air quality index (AQI) value is predicted to reach the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Saturday, from ‘very poor’ on Friday.

Delhi's air quality was reported to be in the very poor category on Saturday as the AQI value at 9 am was 337, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The AQIs of its neighbouring cities – Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (313), Gurgaon (306) and Noida (307) – were also recorded in the very poor category on Saturday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

