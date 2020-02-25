SN Shrivastava appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police: 1985 IPS batch officer served as Special DG of CRPF in Kashmir

Amid unabated violence in northeast districts of Delhi for the past 48 hours, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has appointed IPS officer SN Shrivastava as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) with immediate effect. Shrivastava's appointment comes at a time when violent clashes between anti and pro-CAA protesters in the National Capital has claimed the lives of 13 people, including a police constable. More than 100 have been injured, which includes several journalists.

The appointment also comes at a time when the Ministry of Home Affairs, headed by Amit Shah, and the Delhi Police (which comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre) have come under intense criticism for the way the violence in Delhi has been handled so far.

Who is SN Shrivastava

A 1985 IPS batch officer, Shrivastava faces the task of bringing the situation in the National Capital under control.

Shrivastava was serving as the DG (Training) in CRPF and was expected to continue in his post till 30 June, 2021, reported News18. A notification towards Shrivastava's appointment has been issued by the Directorate General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In the past, he has served as Special DG Jammu and Kashmir Zone of CRPF.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, whose tenure was extended by a month due to Delhi Assembly election, is set to retire by the end of this month.

Patnaik's tenure has been controversial and the Delhi Police was accused of acting as a bystander while rioters ran amok over the last two days in northeast Delhi.

Sources in MHA said Patnaik’s replacement, given the intense scrutiny to which Delhi Police has been subjected, is likely to be a police officer who has served several stints in the NCR.

Among those being considered for the post included Shrivastava, who was prematurely shifted out of his position from a Delhi CRPF directorate today. Shrivastava earlier headed the elite Special Cell of Delhi Police.

