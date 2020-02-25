Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LIVE Updates: Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs, govt officials at 10.30 am; 45 fire calls received till 3 am from clash-hit areas

Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LATEST Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of AAP MLAs at his residence at 10.30 am. The Fire Director of north east Delhi told ANI that 45 fire calls were received between Monday and 3 am on Tuesday. Three firemen were injured and one fire tender was set ablaze.

Fresh incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Brahmpuri anf Maujpur on Tuesday morning. Home minister Amit Shah held a late night meeting in Delhi on Monday after clashes were reported in many parts of Delhi, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura and Maujpur. The meeting that started at 10 pm and concluded post midnight was attended by the Delhi Commissioner of Police, Home Secretary, IB chief and other senior officials.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening on the main leg of his India visit.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control. However, sporadic clashes continued late into the night in Maujpur and other areas.

Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone pelting at Gokalpuri.

Three other civilians succumbed to injuries in the clashes, a Delhi government official said, adding 50 people with injuries had come to hospital for treatment. At least 11 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, sources said.

Government sources said the violence in the national capital appears to have been "orchestrated" by some for publicity as it comes at a time when Trump is visiting the country. They said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was stationed at the police control room and closely monitoring the situation. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told reporters the situation in the national capital was fully under control and sufficient forces were deployed on the ground. Officials said at least eight companies (100 personnel each) of central armed police were present on the ground, besides the Delhi Police.

However, Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai tweeted that rioting was continuing at night in his constituency. "There is an atmosphere of terror in Babarpur, rioters are roaming and setting fire but there is no police force. I am calling the police commissioner Amulya Patnaik but he is not receiving his call. I urge Delhi LG and Home Minister to immediately deploy police force," Sisodia tweeted at around 10 pm.

Delhi government ordered closure of all private and government schools in Northeast Delhi district will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of the violence. A protestor fired multiple rounds in air as a policeman was seen trying to stop him. The man is yet to be identified.

In Maujpur, pro and anti-CAA protesters indulged in stone pelting and at least three vehicles were torched. Even closed shops were vandalised. At least one house was set on fire and plumes of smoke bellowed from the balcony. Pro-CAA protestors were also seen gheraoing and assaulting a man at Maujpur. Blood was oozing from his head, while some of the attackers raised provocative slogans. A petrol pump and two school buses were torched at Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar border during the rampage by the protestors.

Police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in areas affected by violence in northeast Delhi. Vehicular traffic remained restricted on road number 59, which leads to Bhajanpura on one side and Ghaziabad via Gokulpuri flyover on the other side, causing inconvenience to commuters and locals, including students. At Gokalpuri, protestors resorted to stone pelting in which Head Constable Ratan Lal was killed. At Bhajanpura Chowk, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to an emergency call in the area.

Violence had occurred on Sunday also over the amended citizenship law near Jaffrabad over blocking of the road by anti-CAA protesters , while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital including Hauz Rani. The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.

