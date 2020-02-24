Delhi Violence Over CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Violence, arson reported in Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh, Dayalpur, confirms Delhi Police

Delhi Violence Over CAA Protests LATEST Updates: According to the Delhi Police, "Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East district, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur." News18 quoted the cops and said that the Delhi Police have appealed to the people of Delhi, particularly to the North East District, to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumors."

A head constable has been killed during clashes with anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi, Delhi Police told news agencies. For the second consecutive day, clashes broke out in northeast Delhi Maujpur area as pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters pelted stones at each other. According to ANI, one DCP has been reportedly injured.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The police constable died during the clash. Stone pelting incidents were reported near Maujpur Babarpur Metro Station while some vehicles were set on fire in Yamuna Vihar. At least two vehicles and a fire tender were torched in Jaffrabad and Maujpur. The injured have been taken to GTB hospital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. Trains will not be halting at these stations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took notice of the violence and urged the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the area. “Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” he tweeted.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

In response, Baijal said that he has instructed the Delhi Police and the Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. "The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," news agencies quoted him as saying.

In Maujpur, where clashes had broken out on Sunday evening after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge after pro and anti-CAA protesters again resorted to heavy stone pelting on Monday, said television reports.

The Delhi president of the All India Students Association tweeted out a video (Firstpost could not independently verify the veracity of the claim) which showed attackers targetting Muslim home in the Jaffrabad area.

Scenes from Maujpur, Delhi last night. One can see the RSS-BJP men throwing stones at Muslim houses in the area. While Delhi Police lathi-charge on peaceful women march at Hauz Rani yesterday, they protected these men in #Maujpur attacking Muslim localities. pic.twitter.com/N9MEkIBjLg — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) February 24, 2020

According to PTI, protesters also torched atleast two houses and a fire tender which responded to a fire call in the Chandbagh area of Jaffrabad. The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as the situation remained tense.

According to Reuters, clashes also broke out in the Yamuna Vihar area, around 17 kilometeres from the Hyderabad House where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are to hold talks tomorrow.

Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in 10 locations of northeast Delhi.

Meanwhile, the anti-CAA protest led by women near the Jaffrabad Metro station continued peacefully. More than 500 women have been staging a sit-in since Saturday night, after a road near Shaheen Bagh was thrown open by protesters. The protesters have been sitting at Road number 66, which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station.

video from #Jafrabad chakka jam. All good as on now.

(1:34 PM // 24.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/26vek6G6mY — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) February 24, 2020

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.