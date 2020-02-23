Stone-pelting in Delhi's Maujpur as clashes erupt between pro and anti-CAA groups; police fire tear gas, metro station closed

Incidents of stone-pelting occurred at Delhi's Maujpur area on Sunday evening as clashes broke out between two groups near Jaffrabad where a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been underway since last night.

Delhi: Stone pelting between two groups in Maujpur area, tear gas shells fired by Police. pic.twitter.com/Yj3mCFSsYk — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

According to reports, clashes broke between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups, leading to stone pelting. Security forces have been deployed in the area. The police fired tear gas and erected barricades in order to bring the situation under control.

The entry and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station have been closed.

Security Update Entry & exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 23, 2020

Over 500 women have been protesting near the Jaffrabad metro station since Saturday night, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station. The protesters have blocked the road connecting Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

With inputs from ANI

