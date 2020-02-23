You are here:
Stone-pelting in Delhi's Maujpur as clashes erupt between pro and anti-CAA groups; police fire tear gas, metro station closed

India FP Staff Feb 23, 2020 17:47:56 IST

  • Incidents of stone-pelting took place at Delhi's Maujpur area on Sunday evening as clashes broke out between two groups

  • The entry and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station have been closed

  • The police fired tears gas and erected barricades in order to bring the situation under control

Incidents of stone-pelting occurred at Delhi's Maujpur area on Sunday evening as clashes broke out between two groups near Jaffrabad where a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been underway since last night.

According to reports, clashes broke between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups, leading to stone pelting. Security forces have been deployed in the area. The police fired tear gas and erected barricades in order to bring the situation under control.

The entry and exit gates of the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station have been closed.

Over 500 women have been protesting near the Jaffrabad metro station since Saturday night, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station. The protesters have blocked the road connecting  Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 17:47:56 IST

