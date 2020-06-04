Delhi University won't conduct second and fourth semester exams for UG courses; students to be evaluated on basis of internal assessment, previous semester's scores

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that it would not conduct exams for second and fourth semester of undergraduate courses.

The announcement has been made for students of regular colleges, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

Releasing a notification, the varsity said it is not feasible to conduct exams in the conventional mode in view of existing government norms of maintaining social distancing and safety and health of students.

Now, students will be evaluated based on 50 percent internal assessment as adopted by the college or department. The rest 50 percent marks will on the basis of score in the previous semester.

Those who do not have previous semester marks will be given graded based on 100 per cent internal assessment. This decision will also be applicable for SOL students who are under the semester system, but their exams were not conducted.

However, ex-students of first and second year of SOL and NCWEB will have to take the open book exam as per the date sheet.

DU a few days ago released the academic calendar for the 2019-20 session. As per the calendar, theory exams for final semester students will take place between 1 and 31 July. The summer vacations in the varsity will be from 13 to 30 June.

The new schedule has been made in accordance with the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on examinations and academic calendar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.