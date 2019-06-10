Delhi University undergraduate admissions: Over 2.14 lakh students register; first cut-off likely on 20 June

New Delhi: Over 2.14 lakh students have registered on the Delhi University's website for admissions to undergraduate courses till Tuesday, the university said. The university started registrations on 30 May for undergraduate courses and the admission process will end on 14 June. The first cut-off list is likely to be released on 20 June. The second cut-off list will be out on 25 June and the third will be released on 29 June.

The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on 4 and 9 July respectively. Till now, 2,14,322 students have registered and 1,15,999 have made payments, the university said. Out of the total number of registrations, 73,363 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 20,317 from other backward classes, 16,815 from Scheduled Castes, 3,379 from Scheduled Tribes and 2,142 from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

This year, the university has effected a 10 percent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

For postgraduate courses, the university started registrations on 3 June and till Tuesday, 23,822 aspirants registered on the portal. Out of these, 11,340 are men, 12,472 are women and 10 from the third gender. As many as 5,688 candidates have made payments, the university said

