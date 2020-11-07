Delhi University to release fifth cut-off list for undergraduate courses today; check du.ac.in

The Delhi University's fifth cut-off list 2020 will be published individually by the affiliated colleges and a combined UG cut-off list will be made available separately

The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing the fifth cut-off list on Saturday, 7 November on its official website at du.ac.in. This cut-off list will help students seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) courses offered under the university for the academic session 2020-21.

According to a report by NDTV, the Delhi University's fifth cut-off list 2020 will be published individually by the affiliated colleges and a combined UG cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce programmes will be made available separately on the official website. Students can check if they made the cut in their desired course and college as the cut-off list will mention the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission. The entire process is being conducted online to keep students off the campus in the pandemic stricken environment.

The report added that the varsity will be allowing the students to take fresh admission against the fifth cut-off list even though they have already taken admission against the previous cut-off lists. For this, the candidates must withdraw their admission from the already applied courses and DU colleges, and then select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility. This process will begin from 9 November.

The report quoted a DU official stating that more than 55,000 seats were filled earlier against the first, second and third cut-off lists. However, taking cancellations and withdrawals into account, now the final number of filled seats stands at 45,542. The official said that there are a total 70,000 seats this year.

After publishing the first cut-off list on 10 October, DU has released three other cut-off lists with the admission process as per the fourth cut-off list starting from 2 November. Over 4,100 candidates had applied for admission to the undergraduate courses under the fourth cut off list on the very first day. According to the officials, of the total applications, 1,682 were approved on the same day.

Times Now reported that DU has also reopened the portal for filling the examination form for various courses. Students of intermediate semesters, terms or years of all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be able to fill the exam forms.