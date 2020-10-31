DU admission 2020: Delhi University to release fourth cut-off list for UG seats today; check at du.ac.in

The DU admission process based on the fourth cut-off list will be held between 2 and 4 November. Students can pay the fees by 6 November

DU fourth cut-off list for admission to various courses offered by affiliated colleges will be released by the University of Delhi today (Saturday, 31 October).

Once released, students can check for the names and seat allotted to them on the official website — du.ac.in.

The DU admission process based on the fourth cut-off list will be held between 2 and 4 November. Students can pay the fees by 6 November.

The cut-off is calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in best of four subjects in the class 12 board examination.

Delhi University will be releasing a total of five cut-off lists this year. In the seats are left vacant, the varsity will be releasing a special cut off list.

Around 3.54 lakh students have applied this year for 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats at the varsity.

Steps to apply online against DU fourth cut off list 2020:

Step 1: Log on to University of Delhi official website — du.ac.in

Step 2: Check the college and course-wise of DU fourth cut off list 2020

Step 3: Register at Delhi University affiliated college websites

Step 4: Enter the required details and upload the relevant documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Pay the required admission fee and press the submit button

The DU first cut-off list was released on 10 October in which more than 50 percent of seats were filled. The entire admission process is being conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 4,872 candidates applied for admission in DU colleges in the third cut-off list out of which only 2,410 applications were approved. The admission process based on the third cut-off list was held between 26 and 28 October.