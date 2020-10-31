DU admission 2020: Delhi University to release fourth cut-off list for UG seats today; check at du.ac.in
The DU admission process based on the fourth cut-off list will be held between 2 and 4 November. Students can pay the fees by 6 November
DU fourth cut-off list for admission to various courses offered by affiliated colleges will be released by the University of Delhi today (Saturday, 31 October).
Once released, students can check for the names and seat allotted to them on the official website — du.ac.in.
The DU admission process based on the fourth cut-off list will be held between 2 and 4 November. Students can pay the fees by 6 November.
The cut-off is calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in best of four subjects in the class 12 board examination.
Delhi University will be releasing a total of five cut-off lists this year. In the seats are left vacant, the varsity will be releasing a special cut off list.
Around 3.54 lakh students have applied this year for 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats at the varsity.
Steps to apply online against DU fourth cut off list 2020:
Step 1: Log on to University of Delhi official website — du.ac.in
Step 2: Check the college and course-wise of DU fourth cut off list 2020
Step 3: Register at Delhi University affiliated college websites
Step 4: Enter the required details and upload the relevant documents in the prescribed format
Step 5: Pay the required admission fee and press the submit button
The DU first cut-off list was released on 10 October in which more than 50 percent of seats were filled. The entire admission process is being conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 4,872 candidates applied for admission in DU colleges in the third cut-off list out of which only 2,410 applications were approved. The admission process based on the third cut-off list was held between 26 and 28 October.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
DUET 2020 answer key for MPhil and PhD courses released at nta.ac.in, raise objections by 22 October
Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as a processing fee for each question challenged. The payment has to be made through debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI by 22 October
Delhi HC stays state govt's decision asking 12 DU colleges to pay pending salaries from Students Society Fund
Justice Navin Chawla passed the order on a plea by Delhi University Students Union which said the students fund cannot be used for anything other than students' welfare
DUET PG 2020 result: Delhi University post-graduation entrance test scores released, check at nta.ac.in
The testing agency said that the scorecards for 55 PG courses have been released and the the rest will be issued later