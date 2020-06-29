Delhi University to hold mock tests from 4 to 8 July ahead of open book exams to familiarise students with new process

The Delhi University has postponed the open book exams which were scheduled from 1 July.

The University of Delhi will be holding mock tests for the online open-book exams from 4 July to 8 July. The mock tests are being conducted to make students familiar with the open-book examination process.

Students of final year belonging to regular colleges, non-collegiate women's education board (NCWEB) and school of open learning (SOL) can take any of the 15 mock tests.

The mock test will be of two hours and one hour will be provided for downloading question papers, and scanning and uploading the answer sheets. However, students belonging to Divyang (PwD) category will be provided a total five hours to complete the whole process.

Students will be allowed to refer to books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions in the exams.

The open-book mode is a one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams are only being conducted for final year students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The Delhi University has postponed the open book exams which were scheduled from 1 July. It will release new date sheet for all UG and PG programmes on 3 July and the papers will commence from 10 July.

The varsity earlier this month had announced that exams for second and fourth semester of UG courses would not be held. It was applicable for regular, SOL and NCWEB students. Students of these semesters will be provided marks equally on the basis of internal assessment and the scores in the previous semesters.