Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi University vice-chancellor asks alumni network to contribute to COVID-19 relief work
The Delhi University has reached out to its alumni network to contribute to the COVID-19 relief work. University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi urged the alumni to 'intensify' their efforts in serving society.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Elaborating that normal academic activities — mainly classroom teaching and laboratory research — have suffered owing to the distancing mandate, he added that they have not allowed such constraints to hamper their pursuit of knowledge.
“Our faculty members have successfully explored virtual classrooms and other digital aids to ensure continuity in the teaching-learning process,” he said.
The V-C added that they are contemplating the conduct of examinations for the current session for nine lakh learners and are reviewing preparations for admissions to the next session.
Tyagi also informed that the University has responded promptly to the call for national service with faculty and staff members contributing their one day’s salary, amounting to more than Rs 4 crore, to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).
The university has launched the 'DU Care for Neighbour' programme to help feed the poor and homeless in the North and South Campuses and has constituted a Special Task Force that regularly holds meeting virtually to devise and implement solutions for impending challenges.
The V-C's letter to the alumni comes to the countrywide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus that has been extended to 3 May.
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 14:24:27 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Delhi University, Delhi University Alumni, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, DU, NewsTracker
