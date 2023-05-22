Delhi University organises workshop on value addition courses

Three workshops on value enrichment courses were organised at the University of Delhi under the guidance of the university’s Value Addition Courses Committee in collaboration with Sri Venkateshwara College. The courses include “Social and Emotional Learning”, “Yoga: Philosophy and Practice”, and “Literature, Culture, and Cinema” in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy, 2020.

The chief guest and keynote speaker of the workshop, Shri Suresh Jain, National Organization Secretary of Bharat Vikas Parishad, discussed the need for values in education and society. He also focused on how the VAC Committee’s efforts have been phenomenal in the same regard. He emphasised upon the significant role teachers and mothers play in making the nation great. Further, he highlighted the contributions of great personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Sister Nivedita, and Chapekar Bandhu in illuminating the cultural and ethical traditions of the nation and emphasised the goal of education as the development of values, character, and ethics. He also spoke on how we need to change as a society in accordance with the requirements of society.

The Guest of honour, Shri Vishnu Prakash Tripathi, Executive Editor of Dainik Jagran Group praised the idea and inception of the Value Enrichment Courses as a crucial step towards the revival of Indian cultural values. He stated that the development of these courses is a significant contribution to the mission of Indian knowledge resurgence and a change that the future generations will be grateful for. He also expressed hope and enthusiasm for the new National Education Policy (NEP), in regard with the existing education system while also shedding light on the knowledge embedded in tradition.

The Chairman of Value Addition Courses Committee as well as Dean, Planning of University of Delhi , Professor Niranjan Kumar, presiding the program, highlighted the visionary approach behind the development of Value Addition Courses (VACs), aiming to establish ancient Indian moral values. He provided a brief introduction to the Value Enrichment Courses in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and discussed its fundamental principles and pedagogy. He emphasised the importance of action and application in knowledge based on ancient Indian wisdom and advocated for the reemphasis on karma in present education. He opined that the time has come for India to take the position of Vishwa guru, and how the Value Addition Courses will play a quintessential role in the same favour.

Prof. Niranjan told that under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor of University of Delhi, Prof. Yogesh Singh, the Value Addition Curriculum Committee has been continuously organising such workshops with the aim of training DU faculty members to achieve the goals of value education, which is also a key point of the New Education Policy 2020. He also highlighted that the VAC Committee is committed to the holistic development of students, promoting Indianness, self-reliance, and modern technical training.

Principal of Sri Venkateswara College Prof. C. Sheela Reddy described the value addition curriculum as a major step in the interest of the new generation. While acknowledging the lack of preparedness to teach the course formally, She said that these workshops are equipping our teachers to implement these courses with full determination.

Professors from various colleges of University of Delhi were also present in the programme.

The programme ended with a vote of thanks to all the guests, speakers, organisers and the participants by Prof. Swaran Singh, IQAC coordinator, Sri Venkateswara College.

