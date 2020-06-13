Delhi University open book exam: DU releases admit card for PG courses; download it at du.ac.in/du/

The Delhi University on Saturday released admit cards for the open book examinations for postgraduate courses. Those who are enrolled in PG courses, except law students, can download the admit card from the official website of the Delhi University here at http://www.du.ac.in/du/. The hall ticket is also available for PG students of School of Open Learning (SOL).

If a student faces any problem downloading the admit card, she will have to send a request to EDP Cell of the varsity to sort it out. The university last month decided to conduct examinations for its final year postgraduate and undergraduate students from July 1. It said that it would take to 'Open Book' mode to hold the exams, if the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic did not normalise.

In the open book examinations, students are allowed to refer books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions. They will have to download question papers for their course from the portal and upload the answers in a span of two hours. They can take the exam sitting at home or wherever they are.

The DU earlier this month announced that it would not hold exams for second and fourth semester of UG courses. This is applicable for students of regular colleges, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

The university will evaluate students based on 50 percent internal assessment as adopted by the college or department. The remaining 50 percent will be given bases on the scores in the previous semester.

How to download admit card: