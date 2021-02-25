Delhi University likely to give equal weightage to CUCET score, board marks

The conduct of CUCET might help dilute the tyranny of high cut-off marks culture in the central universities

With the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) soon to be a reality, Delhi University is planning to come up with a system that gives only 50 percent weightage to the CUCET scores. The other half will be taken from school board results of students.

Thus, DU is likely to admit students on the basis of their entrance test score along with their Class 12 board exam marks. According to a report by Times of India, while resorting to a half and half weightage system for admissions can be the right move, it will maintain the dread associated with Class 12 score.

Candidates who could not score satisfactorily in their higher secondary exams will not be able to turn the tables by excelling in the CUCET as 50 percent weightage of their rank will still come from their Class 12 result.

The portal quoted DU vice-chancellor PC Joshi as confirming that DU will be adhering to the new CET for central universities, as and when it is formulated.

The Centre had devised to come up with a single common entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in order to streamline the admission process into various central universities across the country. This initiative is going to be applicable for all major central varsities, including DU, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

In order to formulate the entire exam process, a committee was set up. The computer-based common entrance exam is being decided upon for the 2021-22 academic session.

PC Joshi, part of the panel set up by the Centre to consider the issue of holding one CET for admission into the undergraduate courses, told The Indian Express that multiple committee meetings have been staged already and a final decision regarding CUCET is going to be taken soon.

The report added that the conduct of CUCET might help dilute the tyranny of high cut-off marks culture in the central universities. Many colleges tend to have 100 percent cut off, making it difficult for some students to stand a chance. Also, this disparity occurs as different schools follow different modes of evaluation in Class 12, thus putting certain students at a disadvantage.