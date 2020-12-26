Common Aptitude Test for admission to DU, JNU other central universities likely from 2021-22

A seven-member committee has been set up to recommend the modalities for the implementation of the Common Aptitude Test, said Education secretary Amit Khare

The Centre is planning to start a single entrance test called Common Aptitude Test for admissions to central universities from the 2021-2022 academic session. These include Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University among others.

The government has reportedly planned the move with proposals forwarded by the National Education Policy, recently approved by the Union Cabinet.

A seven-member committee has been set up to recommend modalities and implementation of the Common Aptitude Test which will give students admission into central universities, India Today reported.

Higher Education secretary Amit Khare was quoted by The Times of India as saying that the computer-based common entrance exam, which will be conducted by the NTA, will be mandatory for admission to all central universities, and will be implemented from the 2021-22 session for the central universities.

Furthermore, UGC chairperson professor DP Singh said that the committee is expected to submit the recommendations within a month, while officials of the ministry of education revealed it would give an opportunity to universities to enroll aspirants with proficiency for a course and eliminate the need to appear for multiple entrance exams. While initially, the policy spoke of offering the exam a maximum of two times in a year, Khare said it would be conducted only once for the 2021-22 session.

The report also added that the seven-member committee will be headed by Professor RP Tiwari, vice chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, while the other members include VCs of DU, as well Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Mizoram and Banaras Hindu University. The seven-member committee also includes the director general of NTA and joint secretary (central universities) of the ministry of education.

