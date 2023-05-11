Delhi University labels Rahul Gandhi as 'trespasser' following unannounced visit to boys' Hostel

Delhi University has accused former congress MP Rahul Gandhi of trespassing in the campus after the latter reportedly spent hours with male students inside their hostel last week.

According to reports, on May 5, Rahul Gandhi visited DU’s post-graduate men’s hostel and engaged in interactions with the residents. It was alleged in the varsity statement that ‘commotion’ caused by Gandhi and other outsiders ‘frustrated’ students and disrupted their lunch routine.

The following day, Anoop Lather, the university’s public relations officer and administrator of the DU Media Official WhatsApp group for media professionals covering the university, released an official statement addressing the matter.

Lather clarified in an interview with The Telegraph on Wednesday that the message served as an official release from the university.

The statement declared Rahul’s visit as “unauthorised”.

“The University was informed by the authorities and guards of the PG Men’s hostel that Shri Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, along with several outsiders, entered the PG Men’s hostel during the lunch hour on 05/05/2023 without any prior notice. This caused disruption to the lunch routine of many residents, who were frustrated by the commotion caused by his entrance and the accompanying crowd. This incident raises significant security concerns for both the hostel residents and the leader. The University authorities will take appropriate measures to prevent such trespassing incidents in the future and ensure that they do not recur,” the statement read.

University move to publicly call Gandhi a ‘trespasser’ received mixed reactions from students.

Many pointed out that there have been previous instances of political leaders visiting DU colleges without any objections being raised.

J.P. Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), used to visit colleges and hostels regularly when he was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the 1990s.

An anonymous student cited in The Telegraph report said, “Rahul mostly listened to students. No one was compelled to participate in the interaction. Students willingly gathered, and there was no disruption.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.