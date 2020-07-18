Delhi University Admissions close today at 5 pm; apply for UG, PG and PhD programmes at du.ac.in

Those who want to register will be required to pay a one-time application fee of Rs 250. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Registration for admission to the Delhi University will close today at 5 pm. The admission process for DU began on 20 June. The university had extended the last date for registration from 4 to 18 July.

Those who want to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes can do so by visiting the official website of the DU at du.ac.in.

The last date for registration was pushed back because of the delay in declaration of CBSE Class 12 results. According to NDTV, more than four lakh students have registered for UG courses and over 1.5 lakh have applied for PG courses so far. More than 29,000 have registered for MPhil and PhD admissions.

DU has also decided to allow candidates to edit their online application form after the last date for the registration.

Those who want to register will be required to pay a one-time application fee. The registration fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

How to register

Visit the official website of the DU at du.ac.in. Click on the Admission 2020 link. Select the course for which you want to apply. Following this, you will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on new registration. After that, you will have to log in using your ID and password. Fill the form, upload required documents and pay application fee.