DU admissions 2020: Delhi University extends last date for online registration till 18 July

Delhi University has extended the online registration process of admission for the academic session 2020-21 to 18 July.

In a release, the University of Delhi said admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD programmes for the new academic session has been extended from 4 to 18 July.

The release said that the other terms and conditions mentioned in the Bulletin of Information (BOI) will remain unchanged. Candidates can visit the official website of the University of Delhi - du.ac.in to apply.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the Delhi University claims that the extension is being provided because of the delay in CBSE Class 12 results and postponement of delay in JEE and NEET exams.

The report mentions that Delhi University has so far received 3,25,946 applications for undergraduate courses, 1,28,833 for postgraduate courses, 22,701 for the MPhil and PhD courses.

To register, candidates will have to pay a one-time application fee. For merit-based courses, the application fee is Rs 250. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Candidates applying for ECA or sports quota will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 100.

Here are steps to apply for DU online admission for 2020-2021

Step 1: Go to the official website du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘Admissions 2020’

Step 3: Select the course for which you want to apply - UG Admission Portal 2020, PG Admission Portal 2020, or MPhil/ PhD portal 2020

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page. On the left-hand side press on new registration and fill details

Step 5: You will get a code that you will have to verify

Step 6: Fill up the form, upload soft copy of your documents

Step 8: Pay the application fee