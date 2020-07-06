DU admissions 2020: Delhi University extends last date for online registration till 18 July
Delhi University has so far received 3,25,946 applications for undergraduate courses, 1,28,833 for postgraduate courses, 22,701 for the MPhil and PhD courses.
Delhi University has extended the online registration process of admission for the academic session 2020-21 to 18 July.
In a release, the University of Delhi said admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD programmes for the new academic session has been extended from 4 to 18 July.
The release said that the other terms and conditions mentioned in the Bulletin of Information (BOI) will remain unchanged. Candidates can visit the official website of the University of Delhi - du.ac.in to apply.
As per the report by The Indian Express, the Delhi University claims that the extension is being provided because of the delay in CBSE Class 12 results and postponement of delay in JEE and NEET exams.
The report mentions that Delhi University has so far received 3,25,946 applications for undergraduate courses, 1,28,833 for postgraduate courses, 22,701 for the MPhil and PhD courses.
To register, candidates will have to pay a one-time application fee. For merit-based courses, the application fee is Rs 250. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Candidates applying for ECA or sports quota will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 100.
Here are steps to apply for DU online admission for 2020-2021
Step 1: Go to the official website du.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘Admissions 2020’
Step 3: Select the course for which you want to apply - UG Admission Portal 2020, PG Admission Portal 2020, or MPhil/ PhD portal 2020
Step 4: You will be directed to a new page. On the left-hand side press on new registration and fill details
Step 5: You will get a code that you will have to verify
Step 6: Fill up the form, upload soft copy of your documents
Step 8: Pay the application fee
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Delhi University to hold mock tests from 4 to 8 July ahead of open book exams to familiarise students with new process
The Delhi University has postponed the open book exams which were scheduled from 1 July.
Delhi University postpones open book exams; new date sheet to be released on 3 July at du.ac.in
The open book examination mode has been adopted by Delhi University as a one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Online admission process for St Stephen's College to start tomorrow; students can register at du.ac.in before 18 July
Delhi University's St. Stephen's College will commence the online application process for undergraduate courses for 2020-2021 from 7 July.