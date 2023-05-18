Delhi Uber driver frowns on PDA, puts up poster saying ‘romance not allowed’ in his cab

In a hilarious move, a cab driver in Delhi put up a sign inside his car that reads, “Romance not allowed in this cab.” To stop couples from cozying up in the rear seat of his vehicle, the cabbie has taken matters into his own hands with a rather direct approach.

Though public display of affection (PDA) is rampant in most public places these days, not all our comfortable with it, judging by the cab driver’s take on it.

The sign has left social media users in splits and a picture of it has turned viral on social media. It seems that this driver, who reportedly works for Uber, has found a creative solution to tackle any potential romance in his vehicle. His sense of humour has amused the Internet too.

The hilarious sign warning passengers against indulging in romance has caught the attention of many commuters, including one Instagram user who had a funny encounter with the witty driver.

Akshansh, who was riding in the cab, shared that he was glad he didn’t bring his girlfriend after seeing the warning poster. The driver promptly responded with a question, “Sir, aapki bhi girlfriend hai (Sir, you also have a girlfriend)?” The exchange left Akshansh and other passengers in the cab in splits.

A social media user shared the video along with a witty caption that stated “Aftermath of Delhi Metro events. Pro Tip: Book an OYO guys.”

It appears that the sign was put up by the driver as a result of several clips of passengers creating a disturbance by engaging in PDA or making reels in Delhi Metro coaches, resulting in the authorities to threaten strict action.

It also seems that the hilarious sign put up by the cab driver in Delhi has found a fan base on Instagram. Since the video was posted a day ago, it has garnered more than 2 lakh likes and numerous comments.

One user wrote, “Cab wala chose violence.” Another person amusingly commented, “Emotional damage.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.