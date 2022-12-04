Delhi: Two men kill another over argument while consuming alcohol; dump body and car in Yamuna

New Delhi: Two men allegedly killed another 28-year-old man over minor argument while consuming alcohol and later dumped the dead body along with their car in Yamuna river near Mayur Vihar area, police officials said.

The deceased Om Kumar, resident of East Delhi’s Dallupura, was missing since November 23 and his family had lodged a missing complaint. It said that he had left the house in the evening and did not return.

Five days later, police recovered his dead body from Yamuna river near Okhla area.

Police officials say that further investigation revealed that Om was with his two friends Karthik and Ravi on the night he went missing.

Ravi, after firm questioning, revealed to cops that they were consuming alcohol when Karthik and Om got involved in an argument.

When things escalated, Karthik allegedly killed Om and dumped his dead body in Yamuna river. He added that Karthik also threw his car into the river as he was very drunk.

The locals had informed police about the drowning of a car. It was fished out from the river later.

While Ravi has been sent to judicial custody over charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence, efforts are being made by the cops to nab Karthik, said a police official.

