Delhi: Two die after entering sewage tank, informs police

Two ragpickers had entered the sewer to collect the plastic waste material

New Delhi: Two ragpickers died after entering a sewage tank near the DSIIDC industrial area, informed the police on Sunday.

"A PCR call was received at PS Bawana today (Saturday) at 7.36 AM that two persons who have entered into sewer have not come out and are dead," said police.

On reaching spot, it was found out that four ragpickers were picking waste materials in the DSIIDC industrial area sector 1 and later went near a sewerage line near the road.

Two of them -- Abdul Rehman, 21, and Ramzan, 22 -- entered the sewer to collect the plastic waste material. The rest two, Abdul Jabbar, 26, and Majur Mula, 23, stood outside.

Abdul Jabbar went into the sewer after the two didn't come outside. They were dragged outside in an unconscious state.

They were taken to MV hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.

