Delhi Teen Murder: Political slugfest breaks out between BJP and AAP

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday visited the residence of the 16-year-old girl, who was murdered by 20-year-old Sahil Sarfaraz in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi.

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP leader told ANI, “Shame on any party that is doing politics after such a tragedy…There were so many people there, they should have caught him then and there. It pained me to see that video.”

He added, “I have spoken with the Police…You will not be able to watch the complete video (of the crime) if you are a parent, you will not be able to sleep.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the victim’s family.

“It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl’s family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment. We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family,” he said.

The minor girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death in a busy bylane as passersby looked on in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area – an incident that has drawn massive outrage as the video of the horrific killing appeared online.

Sahil was arrested from Aterna village in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The victim received 34 injuries on her body and her skull was ruptured, Delhi Police said.

The two were in a “relationship” but had a quarrel on Saturday. The victim had gone shopping on Sunday evening for the birthday party of her friend’s child when she was accosted by Sahil in the densely populated neighbourhood, they said.

A nearly 90-second video of the incident that was shared online showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen passing by, with some bystanders staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the brutal attack.

The accused is seen walking away from the victim in a casual manner, only to turn back and again hit her with the slab before leaving the site.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said the accused Sahil worked as a fridge and AC mechanic. He lived in a rented accommodation with his parents and three siblings in Shahbad Dairy area.

In Bulandshahr, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said that Sahil had fled to his aunt’s place in Aterna village, from where he was arrested by Delhi Police and taken to the national capital after completing necessary formalities.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the complaint by the victim’s father, the Delhi Police added. The police suspect that “strained relationship” of the accused with the victim could be a possible reason behind the crime.

