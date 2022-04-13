Delhi taxi, cab drivers' unions to observe 2-day chakka jam from 18 April to protest fuel, CNG price hike

Delhi drivers' association and unions have give an ultimatum of six days to government after which they threatened to go on strike

In Delhi, people traveling in taxis or want to take cab back home from airport, railway stations must start looking for an alternative mode of public transport. It is because Delhi-NCR drivers' unions and associations have announced to observe chakka jam for two days from 18 April.

The decision to not operate has been taken in protest against the persistent rise in fuel prices.

Since 8 April, 2022, taxi and cab unions have been holding protests at several places in Delhi-NCR demanding a reduction in fuel price. Auto-rickshaw union also carried out protest on Monday (11 April) demanding Rs 35 subsidy on CNG rates.

A report by The Indian Express said an ultimatum of six days has been given to government by Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution Association and Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association to revise the prices. If no action is taken, then these unions have threatened to go on strike.

Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Tourist Taxi Transport association said that they have been protesting for five days but the government is "turning a deaf ear" to their demands. "Now we have decided to go on an indefinite strike and no vehicles will ply on roads. This protest will continue till the government fulfils our demand," he added.

Slash CNG prices or revise fares: Delhi cab, auto drivers protest at Jantar Mantar, threaten to go on strike if demand not met

Notably, the drivers' Unions and association, had on 8 April, submitted a memorandum to the central and Delhi government asking them to reduce fuel price.

Ravi Thakur, president of the Sarvodya Drivers’ Welfare Association saying that the driver’s unions have sought for a government app, similar to Ola and Uber, for taxis and cab services that has fixed fare prices for services.

On Monday, app-based cab aggregator, Uber, announced an increase of fare by 12 per cent in Delhi-NCR to help driver partners not face the brunt of rise in fuel and CNG prices. ToI in a report quoted Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia saying, "To help cushion drivers from the impact, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 per cent. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed."

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates not changed on 13 April but at Rs 120.51 a litre petrol most expensive ever in Mumbai

Earlier in April, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre last Wednesday.

After the revision in price, petrol in Delhi is now being purchased at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel is being fetched at Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively.

