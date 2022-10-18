Delhi: Specially-abled woman wants modified car, transport dept refuses; DCW steps in

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has come on the fore to defend an specially abled woman who had wished to purchase a Tata Winger car and modify it to fit in a wheelchair ramp as it has served a show cause notice to the Delhi Transport Department for allegedly denying the purchase.

The woman, Kajal is suffering from intellectual disability, cerebral palsy and has restricted mobility. She stated that she wants to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle in which she will install a manual/hydraulic ramp to improve its accessibility.

The action came as the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday went to Kajal’s home and personally heard her plight. Kajal’s brother was also present in the meeting.

Maliwal also posted a heartfelt video of her meeting with Kajal on social media with caption, “I went to meet Kajal at her house. Learned to live life from her. She wants to travel around the world by buying a Tata Winger car and build a ramp in to so that she could fit a wheelchair in it. But the transport department is not allowing her to buy the car! It is her right to roam freely, we have issued notice,” read the caption.

After the rejection, Kajal had written to DCW that the car dealer is refusing to sell her the vehicle for private use stating that it is of a large size and the government allows its sale only for commercial purpose.

She also informed DCW chairperson that the vehicle is spacious enough to accommodate her motorised wheelchair and there is no other option available in the market for her specific usage.

During the interaction with DCW chairperson, Kajal informed that she has already submitted a request to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and her request has been transferred to the Department of Transport, Delhi.

Maliwal has recommended to the Transport Department that the request of the girl be taken up on priority and approved urgently. Further, the Commission has asked the transport department to provide a timeline for granting her the requisite approvals. The Commission has also asked as to what steps have been taken by the department to streamline and ease the process for other such applicants.

It has sought details of guidelines issued by the department to car sellers in this regard. It has also sought the details of steps taken by the department to list such approvals under the flagship scheme of doorstep delivery of services of the Delhi government so that persons with disability are not forced to run around for the same.

The department has been asked to provide an action taken report by October 26.

(With inputs from agency)

