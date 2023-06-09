Delhi Shocker: Man brutally stabbed with machete in public, video goes viral, accused arrested

In yet another shocking incident from Delhi, a man was seen brutally stabbing another man on the road, while bystanders did nothing to help him on Thursday night. The video, which is reportedly from Nand Nagri, quickly went viral. The man can be seen lying motionless on the ground, face-down, while the attacker waved a large knife towards an individual not visible in the footage.

The attacker proceeded to forcefully strike the victim’s left elbow with the knife, causing it to bend unnaturally. Surprisingly, the onlookers made no effort to intervene or aid the victim as the attacker walked away.

A distressed woman can be observed rushing to the victim, and holding him. She can be seen repeatedly screaming that her son has been killed. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm.

Watch:

Warning: Offensive language; viewer discretion advised

The victim, identified as Qasim, was promptly transported to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where his condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the attacker is identified as Shoaib. He resided in the same area and had an unresolved dispute with Qasim. According to NDTV, two years ago, Qasim purportedly punched Shoaib in the face, resulting in nasal disfigurement and damage to his eyes.

Holding a grudge ever since, Shoaib seized the opportunity for revenge the previous night. The police have arrested him on charges of attempted murder.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.