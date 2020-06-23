You are here:
Delhi riots case: ED conducts raids at suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's premises, other locations

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2020 18:44:41 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations including at the premises of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi riots case, officials said.

File image of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. ANI

They said at least six premises in Delhi, Noida and few other locations in the National Capital region are being searched. The raids are aimed at collecting evidence in the case, they said.

The ED, in March, had booked suspended AAP councillor Hussain, Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi. The criminal case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the raids are being carried out under these provisions, officials said.

Hussain is facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau official during the riots in northeast Delhi early this year. Similar charges to probe the riots have also been pressed against the PFI which is already facing a separate PMLA probe.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 18:44:41 IST



